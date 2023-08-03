Wagoner County community helping recover famous marina after fire

WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County community is coming together with open arms – even in the dangerous heat – to help clear out debris on a famous Fort Gibson Lake marina after a fire. The Cypress Cove Marina and Giggle Fish Grill burned over the weekend.

It was over 100 degrees out, yet people consisting of owners and community members were working hard to get the marina back and better than ever.

Last weekend - the inevitable happened. The Oklahoma standard, or Wagoner County standard, is coming to fruition.

Dalton Self isn't only the mayor of Wagoner but also a firefighter.

"It draws people into the city of Wagoner," he told 2 News.

He said Okay Fire responded, and Wagoner Fire got called for mutual aid.

The owners and community members worked hard on Thursday and all week. Their focus has been removing old furniture and loose tin.

They told 2 News off-camera that they plan to get with the Army Corps of Engineers to get approved for a new building.



Previous story>>> Cypress Cove burns in Saturday morning fire

One woman told 2 News she was camping and saw the fire. She's been helping with recovery ever since.

Self says he may bring the city in to help.

"If there's anything we can do to help those folks, we'd love to be in talks with them," Self said. "Maybe we can do some fundraising."

The owners say they're waiting on the fire marshal's report to see what caused the fire.

One of the co-owners says their goal right now is to get people access to their boats because they assume many people will want to be out this weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

