Cypress Cove burns in Saturday morning fire

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — The Okay, OK fire department responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Chief Payden Metzger tells 2 News Oklahoma, it took them about seven hours to wrap up their work; they packed up and left around 11 a.m. Saturday.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Cypress Cove Marina featured a popular restaurant and store for lake-goers.

Jeffrey Simmons, a fisherman, told us it was a popular spot.

"Nice little deal, everybody comes down, has a good time, you know, we fish here. They have like memberships, so we had like a membership to fish anytime we want," Simmons said.

The owner of the Cypress Cove Marina did not want to go on camera. He was shook-up but undeterred. He intends to rebuild.

A source tells 2 News Oklahoma the fire marshal is expecting the investigation to take 1-2 weeks.

In the meantime, Simmons expects the community to step up and help.

"Just like Michael was saying earlier, like 'I’d donate to help them,' and I’m like, yeah sure, I would too. I’m sure they got insurance, but still, that doesn’t pay for all the food loss, and the sales, and all those kinds of things too," Simmons said.

