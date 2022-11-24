Volunteers help Meals on Wheels deliver hot holiday meals

TULSA, Okla. — Thanksgiving isn’t just about a day of being thankful. It's a day of giving as well.

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is doing just that Thursday.

Staff with the organization are up early this holiday working in the kitchen to provide to those who are homebound. They are preparing a traditional hot Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, mash potatoes, gravy, veggies and a pumpkin cake dessert.

These meals mean so much to those who can’t leave home and may not have family or friends here to visit them during the holiday.

Thursday, they will be delivering to about 1,200 clients around the Tulsa metro, but they can’t do that without the help of 275 volunteers who will be the ones delivering the hot meals from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Each volunteer will go to the new headquarters on 51st and Yale in which they will be given the meals and a route with 4 to 6 clients to deliver to.

