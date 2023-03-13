Volkswagen battery plant goes to Canada over Pryor

TULSA, Okla. — A plant rumored to be in the running to move to the Mid-America plant in Pryor is instead going to Canada.

Here is the announcement from the Canadian leaders:

Amazing news! Historic announcement! @VW has chosen Canada for their first-ever North American battery gigafactory.



This is a major vote of confidence in Canada, our workers and our entire battery ecosystem. Canada: green supplier of choice to the world. pic.twitter.com/j39GXlkwhi — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) March 13, 2023

“Our North American strategy is a key priority in our 10-point-plan that we’ve laid out last year. With the decisions for cell production in Canada and a Scout site in South Carolina we’re fast-forwarding the execution of our North American strategy," said Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen Group.

This is the second time recently when a company considering Mid-America as a location ended up choosing a different location. The Panasonic Battery plant picked Kansas City over Pryor in 2022.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to MidAmerica for a comment about Volkswagen's decision.

“While this is not the outcome that we have all been working so hard to achieve, we are endlessly grateful for the ongoing collaboration from the local business community, our regional partners, Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma’s state legislators. The teams at MidAmerica Industrial Park, Grand River Dam Authority and Tulsa Ports are to be commended for their dedication and commitment throughout the lengthy site selection process. Oklahomans should be proud of our growing competitive advantage, which includes not only a collaborative spirit of leadership, but also a strong workforce, plentiful natural resources, and low cost of living. Across multiple industries, Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma are receiving historic levels of global interest as a destination for future projects. Through the work of the Chamber-led Tulsa’s Future regional economic development partnership, we are confident that our region will continue to attract new employers and new investment even as we support the growth of existing companies," said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Oklahoma State Senator Greg Treat wants to know why Oklahoma keeps missing out on companies like this, so he's creating a committee to take a closer look.

“Oklahoma has abundant resources, qualified employees and a legislature and executive branch that is friendly to the business community,” said Pro Tem Treat. “We have a history of going out of our way to offer advantages other states cannot. There is no reason for us to continuously lose out to another state in this country on major business developments. That is why I am determined find the common denominator as to why we aren’t being chosen and figure out how we can become more attractive to businesses looking to expand or relocate. We will hear from business experts, company executives, state officials and everyone else to make Oklahoma more attractive to major employers."

