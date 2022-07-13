Watch Now
Panasonic chooses Kansas over Oklahoma for new battery factory, Japanese media reports

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, two men are silhouetted against the Panasonic sign at CES International, in Las Vegas. Japanese electronics maker Panasonic declined to comment on reports Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, that it is planning to end its partnership with Tesla to produce solar panels at a factory in New York state.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 13, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Despite Oklahoma's best efforts, Panasonic chose Kansas to build its new vehicle battery factory, according to Japanese media reports Wednesday.

Nikkei Asia reported Panasonic will invest several billion dollars in the factory to supply batteries for Tesla.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt spent the last several months supporting new legislation to entice the company to set up shop in Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park. Stitt signed the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act in April that authorized up to $700 million in state subsidies to lure the company, though lawmakers never mentioned Panasonic by name.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Stitt's office for comment.

