TULSA, Okla. — Despite Oklahoma's best efforts, Panasonic chose Kansas to build its new vehicle battery factory, according to Japanese media reports Wednesday.

Nikkei Asia reported Panasonic will invest several billion dollars in the factory to supply batteries for Tesla.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt spent the last several months supporting new legislation to entice the company to set up shop in Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park. Stitt signed the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act in April that authorized up to $700 million in state subsidies to lure the company, though lawmakers never mentioned Panasonic by name.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Stitt's office for comment.

