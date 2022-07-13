TULSA, Okla. — Despite Oklahoma's best efforts, Panasonic chose Kansas to build its new vehicle battery factory, according to Japanese media reports Wednesday.
Nikkei Asia reported Panasonic will invest several billion dollars in the factory to supply batteries for Tesla.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt spent the last several months supporting new legislation to entice the company to set up shop in Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park. Stitt signed the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act in April that authorized up to $700 million in state subsidies to lure the company, though lawmakers never mentioned Panasonic by name.
2 News Oklahoma reached out to Stitt's office for comment.
Trending Stories:
- New owner works to reopen Arizona Mexican Restaurant after sudden closure
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Family reunites with missing pet 8 years after crash
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Man accused of taking photos of women in Tulsa area dressin
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter