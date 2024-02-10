Virtual Scavenger hunt around Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — If you’re new to Tulsa or just want to experience our amazing city in a whole way, there is a fun way you can get to see the town.

It’s a company that hosts virtual scavenger hunts across the country, including right here in Tulsa.

"We had a lot of fun and really discovered places around Tulsa we haven’t been to before," said Chelsea Wilson.

Chelsea Wilson and Ginni Wharton saw Tulsa in a brand-new way.

They went on a scavenger hunt led by a virtual host who guided them from place to place.

Not only did they get see new thing, they also got to try out some new activities.

"You just gotta go to different places around Tulsa that most people wouldn’t think about going to" said Wharton.

“We had to sing a song out in front of the church so you’re recording yourself doing these funny things at every place" said Wilson.

It didn’t just stop at public singing.

“One was pretend you’re sleeping or taking a nap at an unusual spot and so we were at some museum that we were sitting outside in a garden area and we pretended to take a nap there.” Wharton said.

After Ginni and Chelsea told me all about the challenges and adventures, 2 News staff gave it a try.

It started at a coffee shop where learned about our next destination. After that the tour went to Rose Rock Micro Creamery.

One of the challenges was to ask a stranger about directions to go to one of the giants of Tulsa, the Williams Center.

After a silly picture challenge and team photo, the guide led us to the Dead Armadillo Brewery where staff guided a tour.

2 News spoke to Kathryn Nelson is the CEO of Ally Kat Adventures, the company behind this adventure. She said what she wants Tulsans to take away from this is exploration.

"They are going to get quite a taste of the culture and we hope by the time we get through with them they are going to feel like a long-time local themselves" Nelson said.

"I felt more connected to Tulsa I got to see some places down town I haven’t been to before or heard of and we got to do all of that together as a family and it’s something we’ll always remember" said Wilson.

