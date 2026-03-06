Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CONFIRMED TORNADO: Tornado in Major County

Tornado in Major County
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. — Hundreds are without power after a confirmed tornado went through Major County, southwest of Orienta, OK the night of March 5.

The video was taken near N2150 Rd and E0470 Rd.

Tornado in Major County

Courtesy: Danny Giager.

2 News Oklahoma is sending crews to the area.

