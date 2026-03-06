CONFIRMED TORNADO: Tornado in Major County

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. — Hundreds are without power after a confirmed tornado went through Major County, southwest of Orienta, OK the night of March 5.
The video was taken near N2150 Rd and E0470 Rd.
Tornado in Major County
Courtesy: Danny Giager.
2 News Oklahoma is sending crews to the area.
