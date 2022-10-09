Victory Church takes single parent families to Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla — On the final day of the Tulsa State Fair, Victory Church and the Tulsa Dream Center are making sure everyone has the chance to enjoy it.

The Tulsa State Fair is truly for everyone, whether you come for the food, the rides, or just to make some memories.

Thanks to Victory Church and the Tulsa Dream Center, more than 300 families are making memories at the fair free of cost.

Joshua Clinkscales, team pastor with Victory Church, said “lots or children and their single parents, kids from the Tulsa dream center, kids from main campus at Victory, kids from Mannford Victory, to just get an opportunity to come out to the fair that wouldn’t normally be able to come just because of the cost of admission. So we’re doing ride tickets and admission tickets, just want to be a blessing to those folks”.

This is the 9th year the organizations have done this.

Pastor Joshua told 2 News it's all abut giving back to your neighbor and living like Jesus.

