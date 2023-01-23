Victims identified in Washington County double homicide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the two people Monday who they found dead in a rural part of the county over the weekend.
Law enforcement found the bodies of Larry and Deborah Dutton on Sunday. The sheriff's office said they're confident the bodies they found are the Duttons.
Authorities arrested Lucas Anthony Walker and a minor on Friday in connection with the homicide. Walker is charged with First-Degree Murder in federal court and the minor is expected to be charged with First-Degree Murder in Washington County.
