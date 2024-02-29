Veteran Bristow teacher accused of taking videos in boys' locker room

BRISTOW, Okla. — A veteran Bristow teacher was charged after allegedly recording videos in the boy's locker room at the school.

On Feb. 29, prosecutors charged Floyd Robinson, 74, with three counts, including peeping Tom, possessing child pornography and computer violations.

According to the affidavit, 12 Bristow Middle School students wrote statements claiming they witnessed “Coach Rob,” as he is known, recording them in the locker room Monday.

They said he was holding the phone to his hip, and they saw the red record button.

Robinson is well-known in the community because he taught at Bristow Public Schools for decades. He held several roles, from wrestling coach to teacher. He also held leadership roles within the athletic department.

Robinson told detectives the recording was an accident and that he did not know the phone was recording.

The affidavit indicates students had uncomfortable encounters in the past with Robinson. It said he allegedly required wrestlers to weigh in naked and come in to check their weight when that is not required.

While at the Bristow Police Department, 2 News ran into a concerned grandmother. She told police she complained to Bristow Middle School weeks ago.

“[I] asked some questions to the principal because my grandchild felt like he was being videoed while taking a shower,” she said. “He told me he would give due process to the coach and that he would speak to him and investigate and applauded me for being a voice.”

She also said another grandson left the district due to concerns with Robinson.

While the affidavit shows Robinson cooperative with investigators, some accounts were contradictory. Robinson told investigators he only goes into the locker room when needed. But when asked when a time is needed, Robinson stated there is never a need for him in the locker room.

Bristow police are asking that any additional potential victims or witnesses to come forward. Bristow Public Schools posted a statement on Facebook, reading:

“A safe learning environment for students is of utmost importance to the Bristow School District. The District recently learned of allegations involving inappropriate conduct by an employee. The District took immediate action by removing the employee from school premises and notifying law enforcement. The District is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation. Because of the confidentiality rights of the students and individuals involved, the District cannot comment further.”

