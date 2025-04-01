'Very shocking': Rogers, Mayes County United Way closing after 38 years

CLAREMORE, Okla. — For Catherine Woldridge, taking over theRogers and Mayes County United Way was never part of the plan. But when her mother, the former director, encouraged her to give it a try, Woldridge stepped in.

Eleven years later, she's preparing to close the doors on an organization that has helped numerous local nonprofits raise funds through events like golf tournaments and auctions.

In February, United Way of Rogers and Mayes County's office announced that it would be closing due to a lack of funding. Woldridge, who has been passionate about supporting the community, explained the struggle of securing financial support for the local office.

“I can’t go to Tulsa and ask for money. I can’t go to Oklahoma City unless employees of those companies choose for their money to come here. I can’t solicit out of our area,” she said.

One of the key organizations United Way has supported is the Rogers County Adult Day Center. Wanda Inman, the director of the center, said the loss of funding from United Way would have a significant impact on the program.

“Their funding has really helped us in a lot of ways to keep our doors open,” Inman said. “She posts our events on Facebook and just helps the community know what's going on with the nonprofits.”

The announcement of the closure was a blow to Inman, who described it as “shocking” to lose such a vital resource and partner in the community.

“It was very shocking. Because they are a good resource and good friends and partners,” Inman said.

Woldridge, too, felt the weight of the decision. Over the years, she developed a deep connection with the organizations she helped.

“I fell in love with being able to connect to the community,” Woldridge said.

Despite the closure, the United Way was able to secure enough funding to support partner nonprofits in Rogers and Mayes County, through the next year. This funding will allow organizations like the Rogers County Adult Day Care Center to continue operating in the short term.

While Inman will miss Woldridge’s leadership and support, she is not ready to say goodbye.

“She’ll be missed a lot. She’s been a great resource for Rogers County and the nonprofits,” Inman said.

For Woldridge, this marks the end of a chapter, but she acknowledges that it’s time for a change.

“It’s brought this full circle, and after a while, I think it’s time for a change,” she said.

