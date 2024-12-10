'Very frustrating': Tulsa TikToker says possible ban leaves businesses in limbo

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa TikTok users may have to find a new platform to create or view content as the app faces banishment.

Local creators said the federal government could give them the boot.

Tarra Quinn built a career on TikTok, focusing on lifting Tulsa’s local businesses.

"TikTok is unique in the fact that it really expands you pretty quickly to a large audience," said Quinn.

But after a federal appeals court recently ruled against TikTok, the app's fate falls to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Quinn said she’s now on the offensive, preparing for a possible mass layoff event if creators can't use TikTok.

"Where are you guys going to figure out where to eat, if you don’t come follow me on Instagram?" said Quinn in one of her posts.

She’s not alone. Creators all over TikTok are pushing followers to their other social media accounts.

However, the ban could also impact local businesses that rely on the algorithm for marketing.

"And I see the results of these people, you know, selling out day after day, you know, you can do so much good on this platform," she said.

Governor Kevin Stitt took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the potential ban. He said he wanted to protect American security by banning the popular app.

2 News reached out to Stitt’s office for an interview. We never heard back.

Quinn said she's frustrated with the state and the possibility that the app could go away.

"I would say reconsider. I would say look at the businesses profiting off of this and being able to own a small business and keep our tax dollars here in Tulsa. And it’s really important to really dive into and listen to the people that are on the app," said Quinn.

