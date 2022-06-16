Verdigris Valley Electric members asked to conserve electricity

GREEN COUNTRY — Due to the rise in high temperatures, Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative members are being asked to safely conserve electricity.

Associated Electric Cooperative, the power supplier for six regional generation and transmission cooperatives and up to 51 distribution cooperatives, including Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative, asked members to conserve energy due to wanting to "do everything possible to meet members' needs" with its three-tiered system of electric co-ops.

Members were notified on June 14 that energy supplies could be "tight" for June 16 and June 17. Officials said members can make a difference by conserving energy from 2 to 8 p.m. when the most energy is being used.

They point to the severe winter storm in Feb. 2021 as an example of when members made a difference by conserving energy during weather events.

Other ways they suggest members could help conserve energy are:

Raise their thermostats a few degrees.

Limit the use of large appliances.

Unplug devices that are not in use.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

