Vandals cause $20k in damages at Tulsa church, pastor says

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa pastor called 2 News for help after his church, Fellowship Ministries, was vandalized like he'd never seen before.

He told us this has happened multiple times in the past.

Now, they're asking for assistance from the community to recover from the damage.

Terry Vincent is the church's senior pastor. After service on Feb. 2, Vincent discovered vandals broke into their electrical box, leaving cables hanging on their fence.

This left them with broken glass and doors and no power.

"Disheartening to see when we give so much to the community for someone to bring this kind of damage to the Lord's house," said Vincent.

This is far from the first time. Vincent says it happens so often that they boarded up windows and doors.

In their last vandalism case, they spent $2,000 repairing windows. Vincent said the vandals caused at least $20,000 in damages this time.

"For someone to come vandalize a sacred place is just an unfortunate thing," said Vincent.

These instances hurt their wallets and affect how they served the community. They were supposed to have a Bible study on Feb. 5, but that couldn't happen without power.

2 News asked Tulsa police to ask if there are any plans to increase security for the church due to its history of vandalism. You will be updated when they respond.

Luckily, they've already started repairs but still need your help.

"It would show that we service the community, and when we're going through struggles, it impacts and services us in return," said Vincent.

To donate and support Fellowship Church Ministries, click here.

