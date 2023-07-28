Vacant Brookside bank property up for rezoning for mixed-use

TULSA, Okla. — Right along the Restless Ribbon at 33rd and Peoria, The Bank of Oklahoma building has sat empty for several years.

Next week, the Tulsa Planning Commission is set to take up whether to rezone the space for a mixed-use development.

Elliot Nelson’s development group, Fishless Desert, is proposing a four-story apartment complex with space for retail and restaurants. Nelson is a well-known entrepreneur in the Tulsa area, who brought the city McNellie’s and several other restaurants and properties.

Jody Rogers lives in the cul de sac behind the bank and is one of half-dozen neighbors who sent a letter of concern to the city.

“We aren’t afraid of progress,” she said. “We want progress in Brookside, but this seems a little bit unreasonable.”

Unreasonable, she said, because there’s not a building in Brookside over two stories. The original plan called for five stories, but after hearing from concerned neighbors, developers lowered it to four stories. Living directly behind the bank, Rogers would be most impacted because a two-story parking garage would flank her backyard.

Neighbors on the street over (33rd) are concerned as well. 2 News spoke with another neighbor via text who is concerned about parking and traffic in the congested entertainment area that is already lacking parking.

“Both sides of the streets there is parking for the restaurants,” Rogers explained. “It’s hard for cars to get by.”

In a recent meeting with the developer, Rogers said the developer admitted there wouldn’t be adequate parking for the complex with 150+ units.

“[It] would cover 1.5 cars for a two-bedroom, three-bedroom apartment, that doesn’t work,” she said.

Both neighbors told 2 News the City of Tulsa would need to install a traffic light in the area to avoid a traffic nightmare.

Rogers said she appreciated the developers’ transparency and willingness to listen. Nelson told us Tulsa is short on housing in every price point and is wanting to meet the needs of Tulsa in a respectful way.

