Plans for new Brookside Library revealed

TULSA, Okla. — The Brookside Library has been at its current location since 1951.

About 5,000 people visit the library every month, and the CEO of the Tulsa City County Library System, Kimberly Johnson, says they have outgrown the space.

At the new library that will be built a block away from the current one, there will be a drive-up book drop that will be fully staffed.

Johnson says the new library will also include a meeting place, double the size of the current one and four huddle rooms.

She says an updated and larger library is important for the community.

But not everyone agrees.

Some residents who live in this area say the new library isn't needed.

Kim Jacobs has lived in the area for 14 years and he says he and some of his neighbors want the library to just stay where it is.

"They don't like it. They like the library. But they don't think we need a new library here?

The green space where people walk their dogs, has soccer goals, a baseball backstop, is a block away from the library's current location.

Kelsey Royce lives right across the street.

"I think the best solution would be to find another site because kids need space to run around.”

However, city councilor Jayme Fowler says the kids will still have a place to play.

"The playground stays intact. I think one soccer goal gets eliminated but the playground remains intact," says Fowler.

Councilor Fowler says the new library is valuable to the neighborhood and will enhance the value of the homes.

