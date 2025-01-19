Users report TikTok ban takes effect across the country

A few hours before the midnight Jan 19 deadline, TikTok users reported seeing a notice that they could no longer use the app.

Lawmakers cited security concerns as the reason behind a law banning the app. They were worried the Chinese government could force ByteDance to share user data and manipulate algorithms to influence U.S. public opinion.

The law was brought to the U.S. Supreme Court, where all nine justices chose to uphold the ban.

The app was supposed to go dark at midnight on Jan 19, but around 9 PM on Jan 18, users began reporting seeing a message stating they would be unable to use the app.

ByteDance CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend President-Elect Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20.

