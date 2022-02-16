USA BMX Headquarters and Museum opens in Tulsa's Greenwood District

The USA BMX National Headquarters and Hall of Fame Museum officially opened Tuesday just east of Tulsa’s Greenwood District. State and city leaders attended the grand opening which includes a world class racing track stadium.

USA BMX officials say Tulsa’s headquarters is now the epicenter for the sport. They have an Olympic sized start ramp with a professional grade track.

Adjacent to the stadium is the national headquarters and BMX museum. It has been 8 years in the making. John David, chief strategy officer for USA BMX, expects the new facility will draw more than 200,000 visitors to Tulsa every year adding millions to the economy.

For the past 25 years, USA BMX has held its grand national competition at Expo Square. They say the past success of the national competition and the support of city leaders is why they chose Tulsa for their new headquarters.

“They simply kept asking us, ‘why not Tulsa.’ We did a nationwide search and nationwide request for proposals, and over and over again. The Tulsa community just grabbed us in and they got us here,” David said.

This world class facility will also be open for all Tulsans to use. They will also host races and recreational programs for kids who want to learn the sport.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --