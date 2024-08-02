Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

USA BMX campers watch Olympic races

USA BMX watches olympics.png
KJRH
USA BMX watches olympics.png
USA BMX watches olympics 1.png
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Future Olympic hopefuls had all eyes on Team USA as they watched the BMX races at the National Headquarters. From outside USA BMX headquarters to inside the Hall of Fame, the shouts and cheers for the Americans were loud and clear.

10-year-old Anniston Bowling was just one of the people rooting for a Team USA victory.

“What’s been your favorite part of watching the races,” asked 2 News Anchor Naomi Keitt. “Probably how fast they go,” answered Anniston Bowling.

Bowling says she fell in love with the sport last summer at this very camp and hasn’t looked back since.

“It’s a little scary at first definitely, but once you get used to it, it’s really fun,” said Bowling.

She’s one of nearly 40 campers who have been learning BMX over eight weeks and watching the pros take center stage at the Olympic games.

“It’s really cool,” said Bowling.

“Most of these kids have never been on a BMX track before,” said Tyler Russell.

Programs manager Tyler Russell was overseeing the group. He says as they teach kids the ins and outs of the sport, it’s a joy to watch them watch the best in the business.

“I would love to see some of these kids go on to become a racer and one day they could be an Olympian as well,” said Russell.

While dozens of eyes were glued to the screens inside, the kids were just steps away from the same track many of the Team USA racers practiced on to prepare for the Olympic stage.

“What better place than the Hardesty National BMX stadium to introduce these kids to riding on a track,” said Russell.

It’s not just the racing bug keeping the kids around, they’re learning practical skills as well.

“We teach science, technology, engineering, art, and math through the lens of a bicycle,” said Russell.

For many of these kids, it’s a moment they’ll never forget.

USA BMX watches olympics.png
USA BMX watches olympics 1.png

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7