USA BMX announced exhibit at Discovery Lab

TULSA, Okla. — A new exhibit will be coming to the Discovery Lab in early 2025. The BMX Foundation announced its new STEM attraction.

The half-million-dollar project has been in the works since last fall. The exhibit will allow anyone to learn about the engineering of bikes, helmets, and even geology.

Joshua Dejonckheere is looking forward to it.

"Really excited we love the discovery lab so far it's really amazing I'm a STEM major myself" said Dejonckheere.

Everyone will have to wait a little while before checking out the new stem exhibit but, organizers told KJRH it'll be worth the wait.

Dejonckheere is glad Discovery Lab is teaming up with the USA BMX Foundation.

"I think it’s really awesome that they're incorporating that with learning for the kids and just making learning fun so really exciting" Dejonckheere said.

Ray Hoyt is the Executive Director of USA BMX; he said there will be plenty of elements to the attraction anyone can enjoy.

"A tire on a bike will be underinflated and one tire will be overinflated, and they'll peddle those and see how hard it is on a flat tire verses an inflated tire".

Dejonckheere is sure his son will have a blast in the latest addition to the Discovery Lab.

"I think my wife will be a little apprehensive of him riding a bike but I think it would be great I think he'd love it" said Dejonckheere.

Tulsa will get to experience it first. After 12-18 months, organizers said they'll take the exhibit nationwide for an estimated over one million visitors.

