Upcoming bond election proposes new police, fire facility in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — The City of Catoosa is inviting residents to come out and ask questions about the upcoming election

Catoosa continues to grow and with growth means change. Change is what city officials say they need with a new safety complex.

On the April 5 ballot, voters will see a $20 million dollar bond issue to fund a new public safety facility, the Hamby Lynch Public Safety Center.

Plans for the project would move police and fire headquarters to a 10-acre lot near 193rd and Pine -- but it would more than triple the space.

Catoosa first responders say their stations are decades old, weren't originally built as proper stations and they've simply outgrown them,

“Originally this building was built as a grocery store in the 1940s. And it was built to those standards at that time. So it wasn’t built to be a police department, it wasn’t built for this longevity and it just hasn’t held up," says Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight.

If it passes, voters will have to foot the bill.

