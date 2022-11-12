Up With Trees kicks off 6 week beautification project

TULSA, Okla. — Soon people will start to see more trees around town as a new Up With Trees beautification project is now underway.

Volunteers with Home Depot and Americorps NCCC are partnering with Up With Trees on a six-week project to plant more than 700 trees.

They will be planting trees throughout major roadways and highways in Tulsa including the area between I-244 and Highway 11, at city and county parks, and at medians along Riverside.

Around 50 volunteers kicked everything off Thursday morning on Highway 11 near the Pine Street exit as they got their hands dirty planting a mix of tree species including a Pine tree.

Sharon Switzer is one of the volunteers with Home Depot and she says being able to give back through this project fills her heart.

“Being able to give back is like I said one of our companies core values. It is also a personal value for me and being able to see the people that are in the isles out here volunteering their time to do this it means a lot,” Switzer said.

She says she is passionate about this specific project because trees are a symbol of love and life and that means a lot.

“We have people that are going to be driving past here and someone is going to say 'I did that' and it's going to mean something," she said. "It's going to tie you closer to the community. It's going to increase your love for what you get to do in the community and it gives you a sense of belonging.”

This partnership with the three organizations is a pilot program and if it's successful similar projects will launch across the country.

Up With Trees will maintain the trees planted for three years to make sure they stay healthy. The organization chose to plant a mix of tree species to increase biodiversity but also this will help to replace the trees they lost during the dry summer we just experienced.

