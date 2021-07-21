University of Tulsa's student-athletes 'Unity Walk' to Black Wallstreet

TULSA, Okla. — University of Tulsa athletes took part in a “Walk for Unity” Wednesday to learn more about Tulsa’s history. The group marched from the university’s Reynolds Center to the historic Greenwood District Wednesday morning.

Most of the marchers were coaches and student-athletes from various sports at TU. Football, basketball, soccer and volleyball players all showed their support.

Organizers tell 2 News Oklahoma that the march is meant to teach students more about Tulsa’s history. Specifically, Black Wallstreet and the Tulsa race massacre. Administrators also say the event is meant to be a bonding experience for student-athletes beyond their own sport.

“Everyone has been very supportive from the athletic director, coaches and athletes,” associate director for TU’s Student Athlete Development, Shnea Nealy said. “We feel that it is important that the students know about the history of Tulsa.”

Coaches and players also met children from the Tulsa Dream Center for lunch and to teach them the importance of education. This was the first of several events happening this summer to teach student-athletes about Tulsa’s history.

