Union schools using humor to combat chronic absenteeism

TULSA, Okla. — To combat chronic absenteeism, Union Public Schools is launching a tongue-in-cheek campaign highlighting lame excuses.

Superintendent Dr. John Federline says it has been difficult for schools nationwide, including Union, to dig out of a distance learning rut.

“We really don’t want them missing for random reasons that seem so prevalent since the pandemic,” said Federline.

With a 30% chronic absenteeism rate, Federline says it will take a district-wide effort to improve. He adds research on chronic absenteeism shows three consecutive years of it could set a student back a full academic year.

The new campaign uses posters and social media with both actual student excuses and some fictional ones, as well.

2 News hit the hallways of Union High School to get some of their greatest "lame excuses" used.

