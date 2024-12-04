Union Head Football Coach Kirk Fridrich resigns

TULSA, Okla. — Union Head Football Coach Kirk Fridrich resigned Wednesday after leading the Redhawks for 18 years.

Coach Fridrich won the 6A state championship in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2016.

Fridrich won 190 games during his tenure as head coach. He was a four-time winner of the Oklahoma Region 7 Coach of the Year and an 11-time winner of District Coach of the Year.

Coach Fridrich was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame in 2024,

Union Public Schools said Fridrich will stay at the school with an administrative role in the athletics department.

