UKB tribe hopes to venture into casino operations after signing gaming compact

TULSA, Okla. — The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma officially signed the Model Tribal Gaming Compact with the state.

In 2023, Oklahoma tribal casinos reported a record $6.8 billion in revenue, according to the National Indian Gaming Commission.

Oklahoma offers a Model Gaming Compact that tribal nations can sign up to be a part of, but it doesn’t automatically mean tribes can set up casinos wherever.

They have to be built within their tribal nation's boundaries.

The United Keetoowah Band of Oklahoma (UKB) signed the state’s model tribal gaming compact on April 29.

Tori Holland is the Tribal Council Attorney for the UKB.

“This is the same agreement that all the other tribes have in Oklahoma," she said. "We look forward to moving forward on our casino operations.”

She said the UKB used to have a casino, but it was shut down after a lawsuit involving the Cherokee Nation claimed it did not comply with federal law.

Chad Harsha is the Attorney General for the Cherokee Nation.

“One of the things I think that's important to remember here is that the Cherokee Nation maintains jurisdiction over all 7,000 square miles of our reservation," he said. "Efforts by the UKB to open gaming establishments have been going on for a long time and have always been unsuccessful.”

In January, the U.S. Department of Interior issued an M-Opinion stating the UKB has the same jurisdiction over Cherokee lands as the Cherokee Nation does.

“It ignores the history of the Cherokee Nation, ignores our treaties," said Attorney General Hasha. "It is rightfully so suspended, and eventually I expect it to be withdrawn.”

Even with the suspension of the M-Opinon, the UKB remains hopeful.

"We're confident that we will be able to get our casino operations up and running in the near future," said Hollland. "We're always looking for ways that we can better our tribal communities, and we're not going to stop exercising our sovereignty.”

However, that M-Opinion has since been suspended.

