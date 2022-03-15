U.S. Supreme Court schedules hearing over Oklahoma McGirt ruling

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court released its oral argument calendar on Monday, including the date in place to hear arguments related to the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling.

The McGirt ruling, made about two years ago, ruled that a large portion of eastern Oklahoma remains a Native American reservation, giving the federal government and tribal law enforcement jurisdiction over significant crimes involving tribal members or in "Indian country."

The court set an April 27 date to hear arguments in the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta case, presenting a potential challenge to the McGirt ruling.

Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, not a tribal member, had been convicted of neglecting his 5-year-old stepdaughter who is a member of the Cherokee Nation. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals vacated his conviction because the crime happened in Indian country.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has since ruled that the McGirt decision can't be applied retroactively, and the state petitioned the high court to review the Castro-Huerta case.

