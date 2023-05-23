U.S. Bike Route 66 sign unveiling at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa and Oklahoma leaders unveiled the first U.S. Bike Route 66 sign along the famous route.

The goal is to have the route well identified ahead of the centennial in 2026.

Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios is the location for the first sign.

It is a national designation signifying a bike trail along the route.

"Oh, we are so excited to have these signs,” Samantha Extance, Chair of the Route 66 Commission, said.

Extance said the signs are a way to welcome travelers to Tulsa.

"We are very proud this is being unveiled in Tulsa today,” Extance said.

The sign at Buck Atoms is the first of 25 in the Tulsa area, with many more to come around the state.



From Ottawa County on the Kansas Border to Beckham County on the Texas state line.

"We want all sorts of motorist,” Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor, said. “If you want to be in an RV and hit Route 66, great. But, if you want to be on a bike, we want to make sure we provide a safe path for that, as well."

Oklahoma's Lieutenant Governor, Pinnell, also serves as the Secretary of Tourism.

He said having Route 66 is an excellent thing for our state, which has the most miles of Route 66 than any other.

"It really is the American experience,” Pinnell said. “I mean, the greatest American road trip that I think you can take in America today is along Route 66."

Secretary of Transportation, Tim Gatz, said tourism is a big part of why this National Designation was so important.

"A big part of tourism is bicycle touring,” Gatz said. “We have bicyclist come in from all over the word, all over the country that ride the entirety of Route 66."

Gatz said the sign is a symbol of sharing the road.

"It reminds drivers that are traveling along Route 66 to share the road, be attentive because there might be bicyclist present," Gatz said.

One of those cyclists is Tom Brown.

"That would be great,” Brown said. “If you could respect us and just give us a little bit of room."

He sees first-hand how important cycling is to tourism.

"It's important because people will come from all over the world just to ride,” Gatz said. “They'll be coming through your town."

