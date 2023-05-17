New restaurant on Route 66 adds to the revitalization of the area

TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve traveled down the historic Route 66 here in Tulsa, you’ve probably noticed all the neon signs and markers.

Thousands of people travel down Route 66 every year and a lot of them to Tulsa. The city and local business owners are doing what they can to keep the area revitalized and boost tourism.

The mother road will be celebrating its centennial in 2026. Some of the restaurants on Route 66 have also been around for about a century, like Ike’s Chili, which moved to 11th Street in 2014 but opened in 1908.

You’ll also find other staples like Tally’s Good Food Café, and El Rancho Grande.

There are also new restaurants popping up. The newest is Empire Slice. The first Empire to open in Tulsa opened downtown near the historic Cain’s Ballroom. The owner, city leaders and customers gathered Wednesday on 11th Street for the official opening.

“I always tell people that whenever I see a building or space, I will feel if it’s the right place or not, and to me, being in this area on Route 66 the day I walked inside this building, I knew this was a place we needed to be,” says Rachel Cope, the CEO of 84 Hospitality Group.

Renee McKenney, the president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, says another restaurant will bring even more business to Route 66 and other areas around town.

“We are bringing all of this excitement into the area, which is rejuvenating not only Tulsa but the downtown corridor,” says McKenney.

For more on the history and future of Route 66 visit our special section:

