Two Union students suspended after Airsoft shooting incident

TULSA, Okla. — Two students have been suspended after they shot at least 12 students and two teachers with a plastic Airsoft gun on Tuesday, Union Public Schools confirms.

Officers received a call around 3:00 p.m. regarding a shooting incident at Union High School.

They found that two students shot a fully automatic plastic gun that was recently bought at the Tulsa State Fair. They fired the gun at other students at the 5th and 6th Grade Center who were waiting for the bus.

Up to 12 students and at least two teachers were hit, but none of them were critically injured.

Union Public Schools later identified and caught the two suspects at the High School. Both have been suspended. None of the victims are pressing charges at this time.

Union Public Schools Police is currently investigating the incident.

