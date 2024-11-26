Two people dead after pursuit in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly pursuit Monday night.

OHP said Mannford Police asked them for assistance in a pursuit around 6 pm Monday.

Troopers said they took over the pursuit, and on HWY 16 near 321 West Avenue in Creek County, Troopers performed a tactical intervention maneuver. The two people in the car who were fleeing from OHP died.

No troopers were injured, and why two suspects were running from police is under investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

