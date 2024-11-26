Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people dead after pursuit in Creek County

Tolls helping fund new OHP trooper academy
KJRH
Tolls helping fund new OHP trooper academy
Posted

CREEK COUNTY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly pursuit Monday night.

OHP said Mannford Police asked them for assistance in a pursuit around 6 pm Monday.

Troopers said they took over the pursuit, and on HWY 16 near 321 West Avenue in Creek County, Troopers performed a tactical intervention maneuver. The two people in the car who were fleeing from OHP died.

No troopers were injured, and why two suspects were running from police is under investigation.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US