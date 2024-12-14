Watch Now
Two people dead after domestic incident in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding two people dead after responding
to a domestic violence incident in the town of Boynton.

MCSO said two gunshots were fired at the scene Friday morning, leading to the death of a woman and a man.

Deputies said this was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

