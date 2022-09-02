Two teens arrested in connection to Center of the Universe shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Two teens are facing murder charges in connection to shooting and killing a woman at the Center of the Universe in July.

On July 17 around 3 a.m., multiple gunshots were heard near the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa. When they arrived, they found one female victim who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police later identified the victim as 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo.

TPD believes that the shooting happened after things escalated between two groups of people and led to gunfire. When one group was attempting to leave the area, McAdoo was shot in the process.

Tulsa police say they arrested 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey this week for their suspected involvement in McAdoo's death.

Overstreet is being charged with first-degree murder. Harvey is also being charged with first-degree murder, as well as possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

