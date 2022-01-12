Two hospitalized after double shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting happened in a Tulsa apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Tulsa police received a call around 2:35 a.m. about hearing gunshots at Town Square Apartments near Apache Street and Peoria Avenue. When they arrived, they found the first victim, a Black male teen, down on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Officers later located the second victim in an upstairs apartment. First responders were called to tend to both victims.

According to witnesses, the second victim was hanging out with friends when the Black male teen came over asking for him. They began a discussion that led to an argument, then gunfire.

Both of the suspects have been taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At this time, TPD has not been revealed the identities of either of the people involved in the double shooting. An investigation is still ongoing.

