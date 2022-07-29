Two female Tulsa firefighters sue city, department over alleged sex discrimination, retaliation

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is facing a discrimination lawsuit filed by two female firefighters who claim they faced retaliation after they complained about being passed over for a promotion.

According to court documents, Greta Hurt and Julie Lynn claim the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Fire Department engaged in sex discrimination during the promotion process. Both Hurt and Lynn have 24 years of experience with the Tulsa Fire Department.

They claim they were passed over for a promotion, and that it was given to men who were "far less qualified."

Hurt was the Chief of Health and Safety at the Tulsa Fire Department. Lynn is District Chief.

The women filed complaints with human resources and the mayor describing the discrimination based on sex that had occurred during the selection process. Following those complaints, Hurt says she was shunned by TFD administrators, resulting in dread, stress, anxiety and humiliation.

She later submitted her resignation.

Lynn says she has also experienced detrimental conditions.

Both women claim in the lawsuit that during their time at TFD, they were subjected to numerous incidents of sexual harassment and that it was tolerated by their superiors. They are seeking unspecified lost wages and retirement benefits, as well as compensatory damages for pain and suffering.

They are also requesting that the city put in place measures to prevent discrimination and retaliation.

Lynn is asking that she be promoted to Assistant Chief when a position opens.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the City of Tulsa for a statement, but we were told they don't comment on pending litigation.

Currently, the Tulsa Fire Department has 30 females in the 725-member department.

