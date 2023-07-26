Two dead after Claremore murder-suicide

TULSA — Two people are dead and three children are without their parents after another Green Country murder-suicide.

On Tuesday, authorities in Claremore found the bodies of Candace McCulley and Dakota Kehoe in Claremore Lake. 2 News Oklahoma's Brodie Myers spoke with the victim's stepmother.

When Candace McCulley was just four years old, Thuresa Hill came into her life as her stepmother. Hill said her stepdaughter was a loving mother to her children.

“I want her to be remembered as a mom who really loved her babies. No matter what anyone said, she loved those girls very much," Hill said.

This all started around 11:30 on Monday night. Claremore police say officers were called to a home after someone reported a suspected murder-suicide. Shortly after, officers got another call to Claremore Lake because someone spotted a pickup truck sinking in the water.

The police say they found the truck using sonar. Inside, they found the bodies of McCulley and Kehoe, a divorced couple.

Authorities believe the two had a "violent encounter," and McCulley died in that fight. They say Kehoe shot himself.

Tonight, Hill’s feelings are mixed. Of course, she’s grieving, but she is also frustrated.

"Very angry she didn’t listen to me; very heartbroken for my grandbabies, 'cause not only are they without a mom, they’re without both parents," Hill said.

Hill says she first learned of the situation late Monday night. She claims Kehoe made a threatening Facebook post around that same time. We looked into the claim and found that his page has since been taken down.

After a sleepless night, Hill and her family got the tragic news Tuesday afternoon. Now, she's offering advice for people in abusive relationships.

"Please, please separate yourself from that person. Not only are they a danger to themselves, but as you can see, they can be a danger to you," Hill said.

Claremore Police want people to know if they or someone they know is experiencing mental health issues to call the mental health hotline at 988. There are resources there for help.

