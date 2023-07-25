Police investigate alleged murder-suicide at Claremore Lake

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore police are investigating after two people were found dead in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

It started when officers were flagged down by a person reporting an alleged murder-suicide around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers went into a home near the 700 block of Comet Street but found no one inside.

Around the same time, officers responded to the northern side of Claremore Lake with reports saying a white truck was found sinking into the lake. Police say they later found the truck using sonar. Two people were found dead inside the cab of the truck. Police determined the initial call from the home was connected to the truck found in the lake.

CPD wrote in a Facebook post that investigators believe it was a murder-suicide. The people found in the truck were formerly married and involved in custody issues. Their children were safe at a family member's home and not involved in the incident.

Police identified the two as Candace Michelle Kehoe and George Dakota Gaddy Kehoe.

Investigators said they can reasonably conclude that Candace Kehoe died from a violent attack, while it appears George Kehoe died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Claremore Police Department is reminding residents of mental health resources that are available for people needing additional support. Oklahoma's mental health crisis hotline is available 24/7. If you need that resource dial 988.

This is a developing story.

