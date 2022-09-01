Two dead after car crash on Highway 20 near Hominy

HOMINY, Okla. — Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition Thursday after a car crash near Hominy.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 6 a.m. on Highway 20 near Wildhorse Road in Osage County. Emergency crews found a car that collided with a minivan, with one man pinned for about 30 minutes before firefighters got him out.
The man, 33-year-old Cameron Clark, died after paramedics took him to the hospital. A woman riding in the same car is in the hospital in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.
The minivan driver, 73-year-old Joe Drummond, died in the crash.
Troopers say Clark was driving westbound when he crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit Drummond's minivan head-on. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
