Two dead after car crash on Highway 20 near Hominy

Posted at 4:44 PM, Sep 01, 2022
HOMINY, Okla. — Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition Thursday after a car crash near Hominy.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 6 a.m. on Highway 20 near Wildhorse Road in Osage County. Emergency crews found a car that collided with a minivan, with one man pinned for about 30 minutes before firefighters got him out.

The man, 33-year-old Cameron Clark, died after paramedics took him to the hospital. A woman riding in the same car is in the hospital in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The minivan driver, 73-year-old Joe Drummond, died in the crash.

Troopers say Clark was driving westbound when he crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit Drummond's minivan head-on. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

