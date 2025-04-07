Two men arrested in Stigler homicide investigation

STIGLER, Okla. — Two men were arrested over the weekend of April 5 and 6, after two people were found dead at a Stigler home.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the situation began just before 6 PM, when Haskell County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shooting call at a home near Cass Road in Stigler. There, they found 56-year old Tina Mitchell, who had been stabbed and shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies identified a suspect, 49-year-old Billy Mitchell. Mitchell ran from the scene while deputies identified a second suspect, 39-year-old Jack Swanda. Swanda was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

OSBI and local law enforcement agencies searched for and located Mitchell hiding at a nearby property. He was arrested and booked into the Haskell County Jail.

After Swanda was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Haskell County Jail.

During a search of the property on April 6, a second deceased person was found. The body was taken to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

OSBI said the investigation is ongoing.

