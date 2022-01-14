Turnpike Troubadours: Fans struggle to get concert tickets for reunion shows

TULSA, Okla. — Fans of Turnpike Troubadours reported issues when trying to get their hands on tickets Friday for the band's upcoming shows.

The Tahlequah-based band announced its first three shows of 2022 on Monday which included two stops at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa.

Tickets go on sale at 10am for @TpTroubadours on April 8 & 9 🤞🏼 https://t.co/njHMXQg5AE pic.twitter.com/nBxx7PU7x0 — Cain's Ballroom (@CainsBallroom) January 14, 2022

Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and sold out for both Tulsa shows quickly.

Fans complained online that tickets sold out despite having waited in line and going through the ticket-purchasing process.

Me, thinking I could somehow secure Turnpike tickets pic.twitter.com/eN7dfJLmub — Jake Kobersky (@Jake_Kobersky) January 14, 2022

My villain origin story is not being able to get turnpike tickets because the website kept crashing and somehow the show is sold out — Lainie (@lainiebrookeee) January 14, 2022

The Turnpike Troubadours are putting on the shows after a three-year hiatus.

