Turnpike Troubadours to perform at Cain's Ballroom this spring

TULSA, Okla. — New concert alert! The Turnpike Troubadours are coming back to Tulsa this spring.

Historic Cain's Ballroom will host two concerts featuring the popular band on Friday, April 8th, and Saturday, April 9th.

Since their debut in 2005, Turnpike Troubadours has released four studio albums and amassed a huge and deeply dedicated fan base. The band has toured relentlessly, playing countless sold-out shows and festivals across the country.

Trouble hit them in 2019 and they announced an indefinite hiatus. Last year, the band created a lot of buzz about a possible comeback in the works. They confirmed they were ready to perform together again in 2022.

READ MORE: Turnpike Troubadours announces comeback show

Tickets for both shows will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will only be available for purchase online.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --