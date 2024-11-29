Turkey Trot and more this weekend in downtown Tulsa to kick off the holiday season

TULSA, Okla. — While many shoppers are heading out to do some Black Friday shopping, many are participating in the 5k Turkey Trot.

For 16 years, runners and walkers have been trying to beat their best time or burn those Thanksgiving calories.

The 5k or one-mile fun run begins near the BOK Center Christmas tree starting at 8:30 in the morning. Runners will go through the heart of downtown Tulsa. Each participant will receive a long-sleeve shirt, a finisher medal, and snacks after all that cardio.

Below is the route of the run. If you plan to do some shopping downtown be aware of street closures which start at 3rd St. from Denver Ave to Cheyenne Ave and Denver Ave between 2nd St. and 4th St.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership

Those roads will be closed from 6 to 11 am the day of the race.

And another big thing happening today is the Arvest Winterfest right by the BOK.

The event kicks off at 5 pm on Nov. 29, with the Christmas tree lighting, and opening of the skating rink shortly after. A new attraction includes a 60-foot ice slide that people can ride.

Small Business Saturday kicks off on Nov. 30. The city of Tulsa is pitching in for more people to go to local businesses.

The city of Tulsa will put consumers in a raffle if they spend $50 or more at one of the businesses participating in “Shop Downtown Tulsa." The city will draw names on Dec. 12th and January 6th for the winners. This event ends on January 4th.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

