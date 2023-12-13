Tulsa's new public safety complex could be game changer for first responders

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council got a tour of the new public safety complex where police, fire, and emergency management are going to be stationed.

At 288,000 square feet, Tulsa first responders will have plenty of room to do their jobs effectively.

Mayor Bynum pointed out, that has not recently been the case for them, "The fact that our fire department leadership has to vacate their building when the water in the river gets too high because they've been housed in a flood plain for decades."

2 News Oklahoma previously highlighted issues with public safety buildings:

The first floor is going to be occupied by medical personnel, with modular walls for flexible design plans. There is also going to be a fitness area and physical therapy down – a new city addition.

Plus, they will have a cafeteria downstairs, rivaling any school in America.

"We have the parking lot we can access to, and I can bring personnel in," said Joseph Kralicek, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director. "We have the shared space with our fire and police partners to do those trainings that really improve our overall readiness and capability to respond to a disaster."

Go upstairs, and office space looks like it can go for miles.

Police and fire departments will be housed up there. The detective division will be there, along with many interview and training rooms, media areas, and more.

The City of Tulsa signed a $25.5 million contract to purchase the building. Funding will also come from the third Improve Our Tulsa package voters passed in August.

Staff should be able to move in by the end of 2024.

Staff say they got the building for about a third of the cost it would have been to build a similar structure.

