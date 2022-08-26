Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili, which is set to celebrate its 114th birthday in the coming weeks, has been vandalized.

The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.

Current owner Len Wade says surveillance footage shows a man walked by the restaurant and punched out the window before running from the scene. The incident happened around 7 a.m. while Wade was there.

According to Ike's Chili's website, Ike Johnson and his nephew Ivan Johnson first opened the restaurant in 1908. The restaurant moved locations many times over the last century but has been in its current spot since 2014.

Ike's Chili is considered to be the longest-running restaurant both in Tulsa and in the state of Oklahoma. Cattleman's Steakhouse in Oklahoma City comes in a close second, having opened in 1910.

Ike's Chili is planning a celebration to celebrate its 114th birthday on Sept. 10. The restaurant will be selling food and drinks for $1.14 and have other festivities, like a car show, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant is a favorite among locals and even celebrities. Will Rogers used to frequent Ike's Chili whenever he was in Tulsa. Martha Stewart even claims Ike's has "the best chili in the nation."

Ike's Chili is currently open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Their current location is at 1503 East 11th Street along Route 66.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --