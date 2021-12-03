Tulsa's Christkindlmarkt kicks off 25th year after being cancelled last year

TULSA, Okla. — The German American Society Tulsa is kicking off its 25th annual Christkindlmarkt Friday. The in-person event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Organizers tell 2 News they are expecting a big crowd this year.

The event will feature more than 20 local artists and vendors who will be selling handmade items like German steins, decorations, jewelry, and a lot more.

If you get hungry while shopping, event-goers will also be able to enjoy authentic German food. That includes things like schnitzel, bratwurst, potato pancakes, and German cheesecake. For the adults, they will also be serving their warm spiced wine which has become a festival favorite.

“It’s a great opportunity to have a lot of fun. The uniqueness is that you’re not going to find this size of an event Christkindlemarkt in Oklahoma anywhere else,” event coordinator Nikki Brewer said.

This event is being held on the corner of 15th St. and Terrace Dr. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday morning and close at 7 p.m. The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --