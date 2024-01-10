Tulsans taking advantage of fair weather to prepare for bitter cold

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country's temperatures topped out in the 50s Wednesday, giving Tulsans like Willis Allen the chance to get ahead on cold weather preparation.

"It sounds like it’s going to get real cold. That’s not good," Allen said.

Negative to single-digit temperatures are expected in the coming days.

2 News spoke with Nate Martin, manager of Westlake ACE Hardware on 41st and Peoria.

"More often than not, we see people come in when it gets really cold because there water lines have already busted," Martin said, "Or they’ve already encountered that problem, and that’s a lot more expensive problem to fix."

Most people know to drip their sinks, open their cabinets and cover their faucets, but there’s some precautions that may go unnoticed. Martin points to washing machines; especially ones kept in the garage.

"So you definitely want to protect your water lines, hooked up to your washing machine, that’s going to be the one that a lot of people forget about, where they get a water main breakage out there," Martin said.

Allen, meanwhile, is thinking about more than his house.

"I got a new car, so I needed some new scrapers and I’m ready to go," Allen said.

He made a trip to ACE Tuesday, and twice on Wednesday, with more possibly on the way.

"I can do it in my t-shirt, I don’t wanna get out there when it’s raining and snowing and stuff," Martin said.

