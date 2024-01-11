One more mild day before cold and snow arrive

TULSA, Okla — One more mild day! We’ll enjoy sunshine mixed with a few clouds, and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the south to southeast with gusts over 30mph likely.

Chances for shower will increase tonight as a storm system approaches from the west. As a cold front sweeps through the shower chances will become light to moderate snow chances by early Friday morning. An inch or two of snow is possible and will likely create slick conditions for the Friday morning drive. Snow will depart early in the morning with temps holding in the upper 20s to low 30s Friday afternoon along with a gusty northwest wind.

Frigid air will continue to filter in over the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 20s Saturday and only low/mid teens on Sunday! Bundle up! A system bringing accumulating snow Sunday into Sunday night has potential to be highly impactful. We’ll fine tune snowfall amounts as we get closer, but parts of Green Country may see several inches of wind driven snow. Travel may become very difficult Sunday PM into Monday AM. Wind chills Sunday will likely be at dangerous levels with numbers below zero.

Dangerous cold remains to start next week with below zero lows Monday and Tuesday morning. Wind chill values may range between -10 to -25.

