Tulsans helping Mannford wildfire victims through donation drive

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans helped rebuild the lives of the Mannford wildfire victims who lost their homes on March 14.

They did so through a donation drive called Mercy for Mannford, which was held on March 22. The organizer, Andrea Villachica, said she's unsure when everything could be delivered.

The donation drive was near South 33rd West Ave and West Fifth Street, where Villachica organized the bags of donations people delivered. She said it's no surprise Oklahomans helped out.

"It just makes me feel encouraged because I know Tulsa is a community that will come together for them," said Villachica.

People donated beds, diapers, and emergency food kits. Villachica said the donations will go to a community that lost as many as 50 homesin the wildfires.

One of the many people who stopped by was Chris Mcallister. He donated 30 chairs to help victims.

"Donations, we don't have problems with that. Because everyone in the state of Oklahoma donates and helps other people out and helps their neighbors out," said Mcallister.

Villachica said they had plenty of clothes but still needed cooking materials, anything for children, and pet food.

"I'm hoping that it will be a wonderful showcase of Oklahomans helping Oklahomans in need," said Villachica.

Villachica told 2 News people have until 6 pm on March 22 to drop off donations.

