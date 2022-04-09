Tulsans give feedback on Kirkpatrick Heights development

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is looking for feedback to help shape the future of the historic greenwood district.

On Saturday community members showed up to Carver Middle School to share their thoughts on the Kirkpatrick Heights master plan. It’s a project to develop 56-acres of land in three different locations in North Tulsa.

“We have a real opportunity to design the future that we desire for North Tulsa, for black Tulsa, for the whole City of Tulsa, “ said Dr. Lana Turner-Addison, the co-chair of the Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood neighborhood project.

More than 100 years after the community was burned to the ground, during the Tulsa Race Massacre, the community is getting a chance to rebuild and have a say in what they’d like to see.

The project is focused on developing three sites. Site one is near Emerson Elementary. Site two is across from the Greenwood Cultural Center. Site three is near B.S. Roberts Park.

Dr. Turner-Addison says for way too long North Tulsa has been viewed as the weakest link in the city. They’re trying to change that perception.

“We're talking about 56-acres of City of Tulsa publicly-owned land that the city is allowing us to plan for. You know this is unprecedented,” she said.

In a workshop event Saturday, community members were able to learn about this project and what kind of potential the city sees for the historic space as well as vote on what they would like to see built.

“What were hearing for it. For site two amphitheater, sports, and arts. For site one were hearing housing and hotels. For site three were hearing a mixed use of business and retail," Dr. Turner-Addison said. "We're hearing so many things right now, so the future looks bright.”

Jonathan Sanders who was at the workshop said, “it’s actually nice to see that we get to choose the city that we wanna live in is amazing. I think one thing that is very apparent being in Tulsa is that the folks want to feel like the decisions are being made with them and not for them. “

Sanders tells me so far he likes the ideas he’s seeing, but he wants the area to look more vibrant and have more quality housing.

“When I drive from 41st and Peoria, directly up north on Peoria, and get to kind of the North Tulsa area you see a disparity in terms of just resources and buildings and availability so I would like to see a little bit of everything. I’d like to see a little more detailed care," Sanders said.

Dr. Turner-Addison says it's great to see so many people come out and help shape the future of their community.

She also says in a few months they will start working on how to implement the plans that they are developing currently.

“People are going to want to see something fairly quickly. You know this is a long process and it’s going to go on for up to 10 years possibly, but we are going to see implementation during each phases.,” Dr. Turner-Addison said.

If you missed this event, don’t worry, there will be more opportunities for the community to give feedback.

