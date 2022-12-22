Tulsans do last-minute holiday shopping despite winter weather conditions

TULSA, Okla. — The cold temperatures and strong winds did not stop some Tulsans from getting in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Shoppers took the chance and ventured out to pick up some gifts or get ready for the family to come over.

Miguel Hernandez and India Lewis say there was some thought behind their decision to get outside.

“He was like, he kept saying we were going to go out on Thursday because it’s going to be cold, so people won’t be outside. Cause the lines have been long,” Lewis said. “So, he was like we should just go on Thursday. But I think now that we’re here, it doesn’t matter. I’d rather be warmer than be cold.”

Both Hernandez and Lewis say they do not really regret the decision to come out because the stores they visited were empty.

Another shopper, Annie Brady, said she needed to pick up some dinner supplies.

“My family is here in town. My daughter just got in from Brooklyn last night, and her husband and so we’re having dinner tonight, so I had a few things to get here at Target,” Brady said.

Brady also said it looks and feels festive feel outside with the snow and cold weather.

She said she does not mind the cold but is not particularly fond of negative wind chill numbers.

